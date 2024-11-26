Transcript

It has been almost nineteen years since we gathered up a small and dedicated group of men from our community in the Montréal area and planted the seeds for what was to become Boys to Men Canada. In June of 2006, twenty-six men said “yes!” to our invitation and attended our ‘Reclaim Your Teenage Fire’ mentor training. Two months later in August, we welcomed a group of twenty boys to our inaugural Adventure Weekend in the Laurentian Mountains, an hour or so north of Montréal.

Thousands of men and boys from across Canada have participated in our programs since our inception, stepping powerfully into their authenticity,guided by a shared commitment to speak our truths and actualize our highest selves.

The past two years have shown us that a change in scope, vision and leadership was imperative if the legacy of Boys to Men Canada was to continue moving forward and beyond.

Following the resignation of our Executive Director early this summer, the Board of Directors was overhauled and reset with committed members tasked with mapping out the next steps on our journey.

On July 31st, the Board voted unanimously to rename, rebrand and rejuvenate Boys to Men Canada and as 2024 approaches its conclusion, Boys to Men Canada is in full transition to becoming Over To The Youth (OTTY).

Over To The Youth is the heart and brainchild of 23-year-old BTM Canada member Lluvias Trozzi, who experienced, in his own words, a life-changing few days at our 2023 fall Adventure Weekend in the Laurentian Mountains and who will now serve as Over to the Youth’s inaugural Executive Director when the transition is complete on January 01, 2025.

Joined by another 23-year-old, Tom Shaw, who will serve as Over To The Youth’s Director of Operations, we are truly becoming a youth organization led by youth, offering a diverse array of services to support male and female youth aged 18 to 25 as they navigate the world we live in.

Lluvias and Tom will introduce themselves and share more about their vision for Over to the Youth in the coming days but for now, please join me in welcoming them home.

Tom Shaw (left) Lluvias Trozzi (right)

And now, a new chapter truly begins…

With love and gratitude,

David Cordes

Founder, Boys to Men Canada

Mentor, Over To The Youth