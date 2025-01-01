As we step into 2025, we’re energized by our mission to open hearts, train mentors, and hold space for youth. Together, we help young people face their shadows, release self-limiting beliefs, and embrace their inner gold on the path to their most authentic expression.

2024: A Year of Unprecedented Success

This past year has been transformative for the Over to the Youth team. After two years of operations, we paused on December 25, 2023, for an extended period of reflection and maintenance to strengthen our infrastructure and amplify our vision.

I’m proud to share that, alongside many other milestones in 2024, Over to the Youth is now a registered Federal Canadian Charity. This achievement allows us to:

Establish and nurture in-person Over to the Youth chapters worldwide.

Offer world-class facilitation training to current and aspiring mentors.

Expand our digital infrastructure and media platforms to reach and support more youth.

Host our inaugural Leadership Training Adventure Retreat in Quebec this fall.

2 Years of Progress in 6 Months

Our journey to charitable status has been remarkably swift. At the start of 2024, we planned for a two-year timeline, beginning with incorporation as a not-for-profit that summer. However, a unique opportunity arose to step into the corporate framework previously held by the esteemed Canadian chapter of Boys to Men.

For over 15 years, Boys to Men Canada has delivered life-changing facilitation and rites-of-passage adventure weekends for boys transitioning into young men. The legacy of David Cordes and his team has profoundly shaped Canada and the world, creating thousands of kind, capable, and compassionate men.

We are honored to carry forward this legacy, expanding its reach to serve all at-risk youth while preserving its authentic culture and impact. With the mentorship of Boys to Men Canada’s leadership—David Cordes and James Johnson among them—we’ve accelerated our timeline and strengthened our vision. Their wisdom and dedication, along with the continued support of Boys to Men Canada’s community, have been invaluable as we metamorphose into Over to the Youth.

This rapid progress reinforces our belief in the profound solution we offer to a universal challenge: repairing the sacred loop of generational continuity. By reconnecting hearts and taking collective responsibility, we can heal ourselves, support each other, and leave this world better than we found it.

Gratitude for a Community Effort

Over to the Youth is a community-driven mission, and our progress would not have been possible without the dedication of many.

I am deeply grateful to:

Tom Shaw, David Cordes, and Laura Samson for their relentless commitment to this shared mission and their transformative facilitation work.

Sev Daniels for his generous support, which has been instrumental in activating Over to the Youth’s vision for 2025.

This partnership has enabled us to:

Expand our digital communications and infrastructure.

Provide an operating budget to cover basic expenses which compliment the efforts of our dedicated volunteers

Provide seed funding for our fall retreat, where our ethos will manifest in the real world like never before.

We aim to use future funds to support travel expenses for youth participants, ensuring this life-changing event is accessible to those who need it most.

Help Us Prepare Tomorrow’s Leaders Today

As a registered Canadian Charity, we invite you to partner with us in creating a curious, compassionate, and heart-centered world that looks eight generations ahead.

Your contributions are tax-deductible in Canada and directly support the life-changing, volunteer-powered services we provide. Whether through time, talent, or treasure, your involvement enriches our mission.

Contact us here: (Click Here)

Make a contribution today: (Click Here)

Thank you for supporting our journey. Together, we’re building a brighter future for today’s youth and generations to come.

With blessings, love, and wisdom,

Lluvias Trozzi

Executive Director, Over to the Youth