Following the success of People's Reset UK, Over To The Youth is seeking an on-stage presence at People's Reset Mexico so that more youth, mentors and communities around the world know about what we're providing.

People's Reset are currently taking nominations for speakers, and we'd be honoured if you suggest our Director of Operations,

, to represent OTTY at this event.

We've prepared a template to help you complete the form with the relevant information, which you can find below:

Download Template

If you're able to spare just a couple of minutes, head over to https://thegreaterreset.org/nominate/ and let them know that Over To The Youth is ready to present our solutions on helping youth navigate the world we live in. Your support is greatly appreciated!

With gratitude,

Over To The Youth