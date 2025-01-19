Now that Boys To Men Canada has successfully completed it’s transformation in to Over To The Youth, we’re doing lots of groundwork behind-the-scenes ready to introduce our Youth Leadership In-Person Retreat and Regional Chapters later this year, and we’re excited to share some of the details of these with you soon.

In the meantime, here’s some offerings and opportunities to look forward to in the first portion of this year.

Open Gatherings Continue In 2025!

We’re excited to be bringing back our Open Gatherings on a monthly basis in 2025!

These interactive sessions are open to everyone — youth and beyond — and offer a chance to experience the unique culture and spaces we create. Meet our core facilitators and youth members, learn about our mission, and explore ways to get involved. And, if you’re looking to connect with and support youth in your local area, this is a great place to find out how Over To The Youth can be a part of your mission!

See the details below for our first session this January:

📅 Date: Saturday, January 25th

⏰ Time: 9:30 AM Pacific | 12:30 PM Eastern | 5:30 PM GMT

Participation Details

Both video and audio are required for this session.

Make sure you are in a confidential space, or bring headphones.

Save the information below and join us at the scheduled time:

Zoom Details

Click here to register in advance for this meeting.

Over To Anarchapulco!

Help Us Bring Our Youth Offerings To Voluntaryist Communities!

🇲🇽 Over To The Youth’s Director of Operations, Tom Shaw, has been invited to speak on Over To The Youth’s work at this year’s Anarchapulco in Acapulco, Mexico – and we want your help to get him there!

🌱 Every year at Anarchapulco, individuals from around the world come together to explore ways of living a sovereign life free from the influence of harmful agendas, and to create communities where individuals – including youth – can flourish.

🎁 Tom and Over To The Youth cannot make this opportunity work without your support. To mark Tom’s birthday on the 31st January, he is inviting you to make a financial contribution to Over To The Youth to help cover the cost of his flight – or to share it with someone who can.

Why Anarchapulco?

For this event, Over To The Youth is uniquely positioned to be able to:

📣 Deliver wisdom to an international audience on why youth-led spaces and mentoring opportunities are vital for youth - and the youth of generations to come - to flourish

🤝 Connect with youth attending the event and create circles with them to explore what’s alive for them, and inviting them to continue fostering the connections made at this event through Over To The Youth

🧠 Connect with prospective mentors able to deliver powerful insights to our youth members

🫀Deepen relationships with existing members, mentors and collaborators in attendance at the event, along with creating new ones

Support This Campaign

Any surplus funds raised through this campaign will go directly towards supporting our upcoming Youth Leadership Retreat this Fall. As with all donations made to Over To The Youth, Canadian residents are also eligible for tax-deductible receipts when they make a contribution.

Tom will be releasing a special poem to support this initiative within the coming days. If you’re ready to help prepare tomorrow’s leaders today, you can also make a donation now via the dedicated event page on overtotheyouth.com. Use the button below to take you there:

Over To Anarchapulco!

What The Youth Have To Say

Some of our youth from around the world have kindly prepared some short videos explaining what Over To The Youth has provided for them. We’ve made all of these available on our website, and you can also find the individual testimonials at the links below:

If you’re aged 18-25 and looking to make change in the world as the most authentic version of yourself, we’d love to have you join us! Come introduce yourself at our next Open Gathering, or send an application to join in one of our private Youth Gatherings using the button below:

Join Over To The Youth

And if you know someone who may be interested in what Over To The Youth has to offer, why not share this update with them?

Looking Ahead

We’ll be announcing more dates for Open Gatherings, along with as new workshops for both youth and prospective mentors, in the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can get involved by:

Joining our January Open Gathering

Contributing to our Anarchapulco Fundraiser

Sharing Over To The Youth’s work with those who may wish to get involved.

Get in touch if you’d like to offer your time or talent with Over To The Youth.

Thank you for supporting our journey. Together, we’re building a brighter future for today’s youth and generations to come.

With blessings, love, and wisdom,

Over To The Youth