Open Gathering ~ March 2025
Our next Open Gathering is coming up soon - come join us!
We invite you once again to join our upcoming Open Gathering. These spaces are great opportunities for:
🌱 Getting a taste of how we create and hold powerful youth-led spaces that allow youth to step into the most authentic version of themselves
🤝 Finding ways to get involved in bringing our offerings to more youth
🏕 Learning about our plans for our upcoming Global Youth Retreat and formation of Regional Chapters
When To Join
📅 Date: Saturday, March 29th
⏰ Time: 9 AM Pacific | 12 Noon Eastern | 4 PM GMT | 5pm Central Europe
(Note that the US & Canada have entered Daylight Savings since our last Open Gathering, but European/UK timezones remain unaltered.)
Participation Details
Both video and audio are required for this session.
Make sure you are in a confidential space, or bring headphones.
Use the button below to sign up in advance for this session:
We look forward to seeing you there!
With gratitude,
Tom Shaw, 24
Director of Operations
Over to the Youth
We rely on donations to support the delivery of life-changing programs for young people. Consider making a contribution today and help prepare tomorrow’s leaders today.