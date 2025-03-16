We invite you once again to join our upcoming Open Gathering. These spaces are great opportunities for:

🌱 Getting a taste of how we create and hold powerful youth-led spaces that allow youth to step into the most authentic version of themselves

🤝 Finding ways to get involved in bringing our offerings to more youth

🏕 Learning about our plans for our upcoming Global Youth Retreat and formation of Regional Chapters

When To Join

📅 Date: Saturday, March 29th

⏰ Time: 9 AM Pacific | 12 Noon Eastern | 4 PM GMT | 5pm Central Europe

(Note that the US & Canada have entered Daylight Savings since our last Open Gathering, but European/UK timezones remain unaltered.)

Participation Details

Both video and audio are required for this session.

Make sure you are in a confidential space, or bring headphones.

Use the button below to sign up in advance for this session:

Sign Up For March Open Gathering

We look forward to seeing you there!

With gratitude,

Tom Shaw, Director of Operations Over to the Youth