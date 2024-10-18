Hello to all our Over To The Youth supporters!

We have two things to share with you in this post. Firstly, during the People’s Reset in the UK, OTTY’s

recorded an interview with Resistance GB, which is now available publicly. While Tom talks mostly about the things he came across which made him question the dental industry, he also relates his revelations to why he feels so passionate about working with youth trying to find meaningful paths through the topsy-turvy world we currently find ourselves in. You can watch the interview below:

Secondly, following the success of our Open Gatherings in September, we’re very excited to announce that we’ll be running an Open Gathering on the last Thursday of every month.

This means our next Open Gathering will be happening on Thursday 31st October at 5:30pm UTC, for one hour. These are great sessions to meet members, mentors and staff to learn more about what Over To The Youth is about and the approaches we take in preparing tomorrow’s leaders today. Use the link below at that time to join the session.

Join Open Gathering

We hope to see you all there!

With gratitude,

Over To The Youth