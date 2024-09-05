Inspired by an upcoming grand adventure to a micro-nation situated between the Eastern European countries of Serbia and Croatia called Liberland, Tom and Lluvias explore exciting new blockchain technology for accountable governance, decentralization, and harmonious living. They examine the merits and pitfalls of our current political systems, looking ahead to consider whether we can revive and update our societies for the better, or if it’s time to jump ship.

