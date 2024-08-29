Introduction

We enjoyed having this conversation about counter-balancing the get good ethos with a new source of motivation, in pursuit of perpetual growth and evolution. We can only go so far on toxic fuel, and to go beyond preconceived limitations a release from self-limiting belief systems is required. Coming to know that “I am worthy” and “I am enough” conserves enormous amounts of attentive energy otherwise wasted on doubt and regret. This topic took us on a journey, looking at some of the most famous figures in history, a touch of spirituality, and brought us up to comparing the differences between rules and agreements in the present day. Hope you enjoy it, and feel inspired too!

1× 0:00 -55:43

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

More about the speakers

If you enjoyed this podcast, you may be interested in following us directly. Check out our platforms below!

Tom Shaw - Poet and writer in a dying empire near you

Lluvias Trozzi Newman - A simple man trying to make his way in the universe