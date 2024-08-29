OTTY Check-In #3: Heart, Mind, and Ambition
With our hearts in the right place, our minds can go in the right direction.
Introduction
We enjoyed having this conversation about counter-balancing the get good ethos with a new source of motivation, in pursuit of perpetual growth and evolution. We can only go so far on toxic fuel, and to go beyond preconceived limitations a release from self-limiting belief systems is required. Coming to know that “I am worthy” and “I am enough” conserves enormous amounts of attentive energy otherwise wasted on doubt and regret. This topic took us on a journey, looking at some of the most famous figures in history, a touch of spirituality, and brought us up to comparing the differences between rules and agreements in the present day. Hope you enjoy it, and feel inspired too!
