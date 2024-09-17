OTTY Check-In #5: Navigating the Attention Economy
Where attention goes energy flows; choose wisely.
In today’s session, Over to the Youth’s Leon Earl and Lluvias Trozzi Newman discuss the rise of the Attention Economy and its impact on individuals and society as a whole. With unprecedented technology at our disposal, we need a strong collective morality to maintain right relation and stay connected to our own reality, ensuring that we do not neglect the world we are entrusted to steward.
Leon,
To the question of whether games can have value beyond some time exchanged to avoid boredom:
Can games have inquiry-based learning value, even perpetual discovery learning value?
Learning value is often subjective, true.
A game that is carefully designed to be educational in the best possible way might not be profitable, but I see possibilities for breakthrough approaches that have not yet been seriously considered.
Look at this attempt in the direction of education, unlike your fun games or inefficient language learning games please note...
Jane McGonigal:
https://www.npr.org/2012/05/25/153235606/can-video-games-solve-real-issues
Please also note the very real possibility that the terrifying global problems ("real issues") used in the games might be false flags, somewhat like the emperor's new clothes.
Still, are the possibilities interesting enough?
Might game designers find a new way to explore Socratic dialogues, or fine art, or trivium edication, or music, or language acquisition, or other means of "knowing ourselves"?
Even if I knew that that is simply not yet possible, might that "yet" make you curious enough to look into it?
Loaded with annoying questions,
mark spark
[ :-)
.
Leon OTTY,
Lluvias OTTY,
Seen sophisticatedly soaring over the big Game
like butterflies
with a bird's eye
viewing gamer ants
& gaming creators
far below
knowing they must soar
above fun to find joy...
as they contemplate
their own metamorphosis,
which is naturally supernatural,
their imaginal cells
tingle with anticipation.
Yes...
Consider the
winner/loser
get/get game,
with powerful Pigs in the
dog-eat-dog
ground bound view
of the Animal Farm
entrenched in
the Animal Kingdom as they
long to ensnare others
in selfish-gain games.
Yet:
And firstly.
Consider the infinite game.
Heavenly Hosts of the Kingdom of Heaven
long to see you join
the infinite game,
which works
if and only if
win/win
non-zero sum
principles are owned.
CARE
Lluvias & Leon,
My better angels and I
We will not Like you
We will not Friend you
We will Love you, in full agape,
Empathise with you,
grok in fullness,
and pray for you,
in abundant gratitude, remembering your salvation and citizenship in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Love & Laughter,
mark spark
PS
Prayer
It's like...
https://youtu.be/Ff05RtXYs9c?feature=shared
grok
v. to understand, thoroughly and intuitively
.