Dear Friends,

A quiet battle is being waged across the world—a battle that underpins many of the downstream conflicts we face, both on small and macro scales. This battle resides within each of us, a struggle between light and darkness that defines the human experience. The urge to "choose a side" resonates deeply because life presents us with countless ultimatums. Yet, tribalism—a dominating force in human history—has brought us to a breaking point. It is time to transcend this division.

The youth are our future. More than any credential or achievement, we need a generation grounded in heart-centered awareness to lead the way forward. They must act with a vision that stretches far beyond short-term gains to consider the next eight generations. Humanity can no longer afford to prioritize greed or immediate gratification. This era must end—whether by choice or inevitable consequence. We are one people, bound together by shared destiny; we will rise together, or fall apart alone.

Over to the Youth embodies a unique vision and approach to fostering the authenticity and emotional intelligence of young leaders. Through powerful facilitation rooted in the emotional realm, we aim to activate the potential of youth. The state of our internal world directly shapes external outcomes. A world led by powerful adults with the emotional maturity of teenagers will continue to spiral into chaos, division, and fear. Humanity stands at a crossroads. Preparing tomorrow's leaders today is vital to ensuring the next sacred passing of the baton is done with care, wisdom, and courage.

Our organization is on an urgent and ambitious mission to bring our ethos of generational continuity, skilled mentoring, and authentic communication to communities worldwide. Through establishing local chapters, we aim to create meaningful, local-level change. Though we are still in the early stages of this journey, we are proud to have achieved Canadian charitable status and are steadily transitioning our online presence into real-world impact. I look forward to sharing more exciting developments in the near future!

This February, we have a remarkable opportunity to present our organization at a large event in Mexico: Anarchapulco. While Over to the Youth is not aligned with any specific ideology or religion, this event will gather individuals dedicated to finding and sharing solutions to the pressing challenges of our time. It is fertile ground to plant seeds that may grow into strengthened networks, meaningful collaborations, expanded reach, and enhanced capacity to inspire and equip future leaders.

We plan to send our Director of Operations, Tom Shaw, as an emissary to represent Over to the Youth at this event. Tom will be leading a daily youth-focused gathering while also presenting on stage before a large audience. Tom, a deeply valued team member, has dedicated countless hours to coordinating online workshops and gatherings over the past two years. To secure his plane tickets, he has invested his own resources for this important mission. At the event, he will connect with existing members, recruit prospective mentors, and lay the groundwork for future chapters and programs.

I invite you to partner with us in this timely mission to bring Over to the Youth to the world stage. Your support will help us prepare tomorrow's leaders today and create a brighter future for all. Together, we can make a lasting difference.

Every contribution makes a difference. If this message resonated with you and you’re inspired to support our mission of bringing Over to the Youth to the world stage, we invite you to Contribute Today.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Lluvias Trozzi

Executive Director, Over to the Youth

Lluvias is an entrepreneur, technologist, Bitcoin enthusiast, website specialist, traveller and researcher. His research centers around the use and misuse of technology. The belief that technology is a neutral force that can be used to improve or harm the human experience guides much of his work. Through his publications, he demonstrates his thoroughness in communicating his unique ideas.

In 2022, Lluvias founded Over to the youth, an organization committed to preparing tomorrow's leaders today by utilizing skills training, well-being facilitation, mentoring, networking and community building. Since 2021, he has also worked as technical support for various human rights advocacy missions, including drtrozzi.news, where his father, Dr. Mark Trozzi, provides cutting-edge medical and scientific information through posts, articles, podcasts, and videos.

Lluvias has been featured as a public speaker at Better Way Conference events in the UK and at the Palace of Parliament in Romania during the fourth International Crisis Summit. Going beyond his comfort zone to be a voice for his underrepresented generation, Lluvias is guided by the philosophy of, “if not me, then who?”