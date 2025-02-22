Hello Friends,

In the Northern Hemisphere, February marks a unique time of year—a final push through the biting cold of winter toward nature’s slow reawakening with the arrival of spring. Unlike the first day of winter, its last day is less defined, fading subtly into the changing light. This introspective season also mirrors our inner landscape, stirring the subterranean realm of emotions and reflection. What better time than now to unearth the treasures just beneath the surface and cultivate the rich inner soil in preparation for the warmth ahead?

This cyclical rhythm is woven into the human experience, reflecting the natural world and the greater universe at large. By attuning ourselves to this greater melody, we open the door to a more profound and authentic experience of life.

One of the most vital elements of this journey is Mentorship—the sacred exchange between generations. Skilled Mentors are essential in today’s world, providing a steady presence for youth and guiding them toward their highest, most authentic selves. Without this intergenerational dance, society fractures, widening the gap between the wisdom of experience and the fresh perspectives of youth.

Though older generations may feel compelled to offer solutions—after all, they’ve lived twice as long and believe they know exactly what they would do if given another chance—true mentorship requires something deeper: intentional listening. More than advice, young people need a safe harbor where they feel truly seen and heard. In this space of trust and reflection, the skilled Mentor helps them uncover their own inner truths—reminding them that everything they seek has always been within them.

Once a month, Over to the Youth expands beyond its usual scope to hold a dedicated space for our larger international community. Our Open Gathering is a unique opportunity to refine your mentoring skills, engage in meaningful dialogue, and bring the spirit of mentorship to the teens and young adults in your local community.

Whether you’ve joined us before or this is your first time, I warmly invite you to experience tomorrow’s Open Gathering with us. Come step into this one-of-a-kind space—I guarantee you won’t find anything else like it!

The event starts at: 8am Pacific / 10am Central / 11am Eastern / 4pm UK

Looking forward to sharing this experience with you! Make sure to register for the event so you don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity.

Lluvias Trozzi

Lluvias is an entrepreneur, technologist, Bitcoin enthusiast, website specialist, traveller and researcher. His research centers around the use and misuse of technology. The belief that technology is a neutral force that can be used to improve or harm the human experience guides much of his work. Through his publications, he demonstrates his thoroughness in communicating his unique ideas.

In 2022, Lluvias founded Over to the youth, an organization committed to preparing tomorrow's leaders today by utilizing skills training, well-being facilitation, mentoring, networking and community building. Since 2021, he has also worked as technical support for various human rights advocacy missions, including drtrozzi.news, where his father, Dr. Mark Trozzi, provides cutting-edge medical and scientific information through posts, articles, podcasts, and videos.

Lluvias has been featured as a public speaker at Better Way Conference events in the UK and at the Palace of Parliament in Romania during the fourth International Crisis Summit. Going beyond his comfort zone to be a voice for his underrepresented generation, Lluvias is guided by the philosophy of, “if not me, then who?”