Open Gathering ~ Saturday 22nd February

Our next Open Gathering is coming up soon!

We’re facilitating youth-led spaces to help prepare tomorrow’s leaders today – and we want to show you how we’re doing it! Join us on Saturday 22nd February to experience a taste of what we do. We’ll also be sharing ways that you can get involved, as well as sharing some details on some of our upcoming meetings.

📅 Date: Saturday, February 22nd

⏰ Time: 8 AM Pacific | 11 AM Eastern | 4 PM GMT

Participation Details

Both video and audio are required for this session.

Make sure you are in a confidential space, or bring headphones.

Use the button below and join us at the scheduled time:

Bringing Youth-Led Culture To Mexico

Thank you to everyone who contributed to our recent campaign to help bring Over To The Youth’s mission and vision to an international audience as part of Anarchapulco 2025.

Because of your support, our Director of Operations, Tom Shaw, has been able to touch-down successfully, and is now in the process of finalizing his presentation and preparing to share with attendees just how vital it is to have youth become the co-creators of the world they wish to live in.

If you’d like to catch Tom’s presentation live, but aren’t able to make it in-person, there are virtual passes available too.

Schedule Updates for February and March

There have been a few changes to our upcoming Gathering schedule for February and March. Please find the updated version, with changes in bold, below:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published February 2025 🌱 Saturday, Feb 15 – Member Gathering (Thursday, Feb 20 - Presentation to Anarchapulco) 🤝 Saturday, Feb 22 – Open Gathering

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published March 2025 🌱 Saturday, Mar 1 – Member Gathering 🎒 Saturday, Mar 8 – “Know Fear” Skills Workshop, led by mentor David Cordes🌱 Saturday, Mar 15 – Member Gathering 🤝 Saturday, Mar 29 – Open Gathering

More details on how different individuals can access these offerings will be available in due course.

And Finally

Thank you for taking the time to read this update. If you know of youth in your networks who would benefit from connecting with peers committed to realising the most authentic version of themselves, then invite them to come join our offerings.

With gratitude,

Over To The Youth