was honoured to be interviewed on The Infinite Way podcast from Dr. Enolia Foti. In this episode, Tom discusses the insights he gained through his own hardships on some of the essentials of mentoring and holding space for young people effectively.

You can find more of Dr. Foti’s work at her website and her YouTube channel.

A Festive Gathering

If you’re looking to learn more about Over To The Youth, we’re happy to announce that our final Open Gathering of 2024 is taking place on Thursday 19th December at 9.30am Pacific | 12.30pm Eastern | 5.30pm GMT.

These sessions are open for everyone - youth and beyond - to come and experience a taste of the culture and spaces we create. They’re great opportunities to come and meet our core facilitators and to explore ways of getting involved with our work.

These sessions require participation by both video and audio - and if you feel called to, you are very welcome to join wearing something fitting of the holiday season. Save the details below and come join at the date and time listed:

Over To The Youth is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Open Gathering ~ Festive Edition! Time: Thursday, Dec 19, 2024 9.30am Pacific | 12.30pm Eastern | 5.30pm GMT Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2925256287?pwd=T2tKaGoyQWJ4bmtMZFhMR2tUd0tUQT09&omn=88683885704 Meeting ID: 292 525 6287 Passcode: i9HFdG

We hope you’ll be able to join us there as we prepare to step into 2025 and continue our work in preparing tomorrow’s leaders today.

