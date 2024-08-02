Over To The Youth’s Tom Shaw and Lluvias Trozzi Newman recently engaged in a conversation about the digital landscape confronting youth today. This discussion naturally evolved into an in-depth exploration of the role of community and mentors in young people's lives and how Over To The Youth is addressing some of the highlighted issues. If you want to understand why Over To The Youth places such a high value on true mentoring, this is the video for you.

