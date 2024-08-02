TikTok, Community and Mentoring
The rise of the attention economy has fundamentally transformed our world. Today, two young men discuss navigation of a new, vast, and complex landscape which we all find ourselves in today.
Over To The Youth’s Tom Shaw and Lluvias Trozzi Newman recently engaged in a conversation about the digital landscape confronting youth today. This discussion naturally evolved into an in-depth exploration of the role of community and mentors in young people's lives and how Over To The Youth is addressing some of the highlighted issues. If you want to understand why Over To The Youth places such a high value on true mentoring, this is the video for you.
thank you for this. addiction seems to flow from a lack of meaningful endeavor and a lack of genuine connection; the work that over to the youth is doing is providing a genuine space for meaningful relationships and the skills of discernment that allow one to find addiction a waste of valuable energies, and fosterer the inward exploration of habituated process to hone ones attention to see through facade and masquerade so a choice to engage in life is possible...keep up the good work.
Excellent insights,
Lluvias,
I'm appreciating the vulnerability of sharing your own faults and mistakes. You explain some of the how of revovery from digital addiction. Personal experience, obvious integrity.
Amoral vs immoral:
Culture en masse marches off a cliff disregarding consequences for themselves and others. Amoral.
Rober barons steer the herd to destruction in order to monopolize assets. Immoral.
...
Planned vs random:
Cascading herds see themselves as victims of amoral random events.
No faith in ed?
Tip of vs entire iceberg
Seeing the tip of the iceberg, I desparately tried to fix education before I understood more about the iceberg's history, the world-renowned Prussian schooling/training system.
Entertainment vs purpose
John Philip Sousa (~1800s) complained young people no longer spend as much free time whistling, singing, dancing or playing instruments because they buy wind-up phonograph records. (Not a particularly recent trend.)
What stunts & how, why
Fleas are trained by first stunting their flea ambitions. You trap some fleas, put them in a shallow jar, close the lid and leave them there for a while, hours, days. At some point they stop striking the lid and are stunted so much they no longer jump any hogher than the height of the jar.
Classroom teachers are the lid on the jar. That's effective efficient homogenizing schooling at it's best. Of course that's not education. Education is something else entirely.
Villagers,
Wake up
Wise up
Grow up
Show up
Cheers,
mark spark
.