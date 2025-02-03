As winter fades and spring approaches, Over to the Youth is ramping up its offerings with weekly Member Gatherings, communication skills workshops, and Mentor Skills Training through our experiential Open Gatherings.

To better serve our global community, all online events will now take place Saturdays at 4 PM UTC (8 AM PST / 11 AM EST), a time that allows for reflection on the past week and preparation for the one ahead. This schedule will remain consistent for the foreseeable future.

Without further ado, here’s a look at our upcoming events for February and March. More details to come!

February 2025

🌱 Saturday, Feb 8 – Youth Member Gathering

🎒 Saturday, Feb 15 – (Title TBC) Skills Workshop, led by mentor Laura Samson

🤝 Saturday, Feb 22 – Open Gathering

March 2025

🌱 Saturday, Mar 1 – Youth Member Gathering

🎒 Saturday, Mar 8 – “Know Fear” Skills Workshop, led by mentor David Cordes

🌱 Saturday, Mar 15 – Youth Member Gathering

🤝 Saturday, Mar 22 – Open Gathering

🌱 Saturday, Mar 29 – Youth Member Gathering

🌱 Our Youth Member Gatherings are spaces for youth aged 18-25 to check-in with what’s alive for them. They are facilitated by world-class mentors, helping to foster an environment that can truly let youth be heard and hold them in their journey. If you’d like to join one of these sessions, please apply to join using our ‘Join’ page!

🤝 Open Gatherings are open for everyone to come and learn about Over To The Youth’s offerings and experience a taste of how we create powerful group dynamics for self-discovery and authenticity to shine. Please check for updates nearer the time for details on how to join.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Join Us In Mexico!

Also this February, Over To The Youth has been invited our mission, vision and offerings at the annual Anarchapulco event in Acapulco, Mexico! At the time of writing this update, our fundraiser for this event is almost complete – if you’re able to help on the last little bit, find out more about this mission and contribute through the post below👇

And, if you’d like to experience our talk – or even speak to us in-person about how best to prepare tomorrow’s leaders today – you can join Anarchapulco for yourselves either in-person or online at anarchapulco.com.

And Finally...

We’re working diligently behind-the-scenes on preparing more big things for later this year, including establishing Regional Chapters and delivering a Global Youth Leadership Retreat this Fall in Canada, as well as continuing to offer high-quality online offerings. If you know of youth in your networks who would benefit from connecting with peers committed to realising the most authentic version of themselves, then invite them to come join our offerings!

With gratitude,