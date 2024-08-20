Digital Sovereignty Series [2023]
One of the most popular offerings from Over To The Youth is available once again! Across a series of articles, learn how technology can be used with discernment - and not become our master!
The Digital Sovereignty Series was one of the most popular pieces on Over To The Youth’s website in our previous format. When we moved to a decentralised model in 2024, I moved most pieces I wrote for the platform on to my personal Substack — except the Digital Sovereignty Series.
There were two reasons for this. Firstly, the Digital Sovereignty Series simply wasn’t in-keeping with the nature of the rest of the content on my personal Substack. As more of a how-to guide, it didn’t fit nicely alongside my poetry and reflections that I was publishing there. I want to keep the theme consistent there, so I kept it off.
Secondly, some of my thoughts have changed since I originally wrote this piece in regards to certain technologies. I have also made new discoveries since that warrant additions or revisions to the original piece. But, combined with much of my efforts shifting away from the technological space entirely, I am currently unable to dedicate the amount of time needed to see that project to completion.
As I am getting numerous requests to bring this resource back, I have chosen to donate the 2023 version of the Digital Sovereignty Series, as originally written, as an Over To The Youth-exclusive publication. You can use this page to navigate to different parts of the series with ease. While it is no longer fully in-line with with my personal approach to digital sovereignty, I believe there is still plenty of value and useful information here worth sharing.
With gratitude,
Tom
Table of Contents
