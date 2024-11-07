Over To The Youth’s

recently sat down with Abram Max of Beauty Seed to discuss poetry, language, and the nature of communication through physical and digital mediums. Tom also shares insights on what he’s been able to bring from his poetic endeavours into OTTY spaces, and vice versa.

Abram recently ran a workshop for OTTY members to introduce them to some of his techniques for rewriting the narratives of our lives and the stories of who we are to great success. Abram will be returning to share more of his techniques with youth members on November 17th. There’s still time to become a member of OTTY before the session commences - use the button below to fill out an application.

Join Over To The Youth

You can find more about Abram’s work at beautyseedstudios.com.

You can find out more about Tom’s poetry work on his personal Substack, @TomShawWritings, and his website tom-shaw.uk. You can also check out the piece he reads out at the start of this conversation, “Lighting The Kindling,” and the book it is taken from, below:

Let us know in the comments if this conversation “sparked” anything in you!

