February was a powerful month for sharing OTTY’s mission and vision to the world - and we’re carrying the energy and momentum from these experiences into March and beyond. Here’s a recap of what we’ve been up to, where we’re headed, and ways to get involved.

Activation at Anarchapulco

Thanks to your support, I was able to deliver a powerful talk at Anarchapulco 2025 on the challenges facing youth today and how creating holistic youth-led spaces is vital in creating a more harmonious world. I hope to deliver the recording of my talk to you soon; it was a presentation I am incredibly proud of and that I believe does justice to the work that we’re doing with OTTY.

We’re keen to deliver more talks like this at other individual sovereignty and conscious community-oriented events in the future, as well as help create effective youth-led containers as part of these events. If this sounds like something you’d be interested in seeing at an event near you, get in touch with us at connect@overtotheyouth.com.

From the Youth to the People

On February 26th, OTTY’s Founder and Executive Director,

, was invited on to the People’s Health Alliance NZ Wellness Wednesdays to talk about his life experiences, the challenges facing youth today, and how OTTY is providing a space for youth to step into the most authentic versions of themselves. You can watch the full recording over on Rumble using the button below:

Upcoming Offerings

We’ve made some changes to our offerings schedule in March to give more time to make our upcoming Skills Workshops as powerful as they can be. We’ll be running gatherings exclusively for our youth members for the next few weeks, along with an Open Gathering for everyone to join on Saturday 29th March at 9am PDT | 12 Noon EDT | 4pm UTC/GMT. Use the link below to sign-up in advance for this session:

Stay tuned for more info about our upcoming workshops soon.

And Finally

Thank you for all your support in helping to prepare tomorrow’s leaders today. If you know of youth in your networks who would benefit from connecting with peers committed to realising the most authentic version of themselves, then invite them to come join our offerings.

With gratitude,

Tom Shaw, 24
Director of Operations
Over to the Youth