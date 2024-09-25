As science continues to dissect the human experience, the concept of free will has come under empirical scrutiny. Such theories might belong in Pandora’s Box, with the lid firmly sealed, but that box was opened long ago. Now, in an effort to stay ahead of the curve and help guide the future, Over to the Youth’s Leon Earl and Lluvias Trozzi Newman have joined forces to tackle this extraordinary puzzle.

Many years ago, the proclamation was made: “God is dead, and we have killed Him.” This was not uttered by philosophers as a triumph, but as a warning of the dread that would follow. Since then, atheism has spread through Western nations, and in the absence of the strong moral compass once provided by religion, amorality has taken root. Leon anchors his morality in philosophy, relying on pure logical reasoning, while Lluvias draws from a belief in a Higher Power, advocating for the teachings of Christ.

Witness an unlikely dialogue between a Christian and an atheist, not to convert each other, but to find common ground as they explore a shared issue.

