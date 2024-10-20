In this Check-In,

returns to discuss his experience working, attending and making new connections at various events across the world and what he learnt from those experiences.

contrasts this to his experience in falling ill while in the process of establishing a permanent base in Costa Rica. They share differences on how their visions and understanding of home varies.

This evolves into a conversation on how our internal world allows us to create the world that exists around us externally - and how unresolved tensions in our psyche can cause disruptions in the world around us. Both Tom and Lluvias share tools that have worked for them on how they have resolved internal tensions, including the importance of establishing ‘agreements’ as opposed to ‘rules.’

We’d love to hear from all of you: what is your current quest in life, and how are you showing up to the challenges that pursuing that quest is bringing?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Are you here to wage a battle or are you here to help me build? Did you bring your sharpest weapons or tools to forge and gold to gild? Did you come to compete with me, or did you come to collaborate? For I do not want to fight against you, instead unite as we head to our fate. See, there are bigger threats in life than my character assassinating yours. Food is poison, medicine is death, neighbours are strangers and work is chores. Nature is withered, living is robotic, the news is lying and the lies are truth. Right now, all’s the wrong way round. So what use is giving me a missing tooth? I’m not here to wage a battle, I am here to help you build. I choose to put my axe to wood and hoe to earth so fields are tilled. I plant my seeds with ample space and feed them water, not the blood of all the foes I wished to slay who could have been my closest bud. Then I watch the flowers bloom – flourish in to being their own. I make the space I want to inhabit and somewhere you can say you’ve known. So are you here to wage a battle, or are you here to help me build?

Battle or Build? ~ A Poem by Tom Shaw

