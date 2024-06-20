Since Over To The Youth’s inception in 2022, we have been helping young people become their most authentic selves and provide them with the tools and skills they need to be the change they wish to see in the world. In December 2023, Over To The Youth paused its operations to reorganise and build out our infrastructure to be able to serve more youth in the most effective way possible.

We thank you all for your patience while we’ve been hard at work. Today, we're incredibly excited to announce that we’re ready to introduce the next phase of Over To The Youth's mission. Whether you're a young person interested in becoming a member of Over To The Youth, or you want to support the youth in your circles, please consider joining us on Sunday 7th July at 4pm BST (UK Time), or 10AM CDT to find out more about what we are offering going forward and how you can get involved.

Please register in advance for this online event using the button below 👇

We hope to see you there!