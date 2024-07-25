The Future Begins Now
Recording of Over To The Youth's Relaunch Event now available!
Hello everyone!
We’re excited to bring you the recording of our relaunch event from July 7th 2024. In this event, we lay out the history of Over To The Youth and how we are serving the youth of today. Please check out the following video below:
If you’d like to help contribute to Over To The Youth, we’d be incredibly grateful for your support. You can get involved in the following ways:
Youth – Apply to become a member today!
Mentors – Skills training for prospective mentors commencing September 2024.
Resource and Information Providers – Get in touch via our Contact form.
Financial Supporters – Make a contribution via GiveSendGo.
Friends, family and peers of youth – Share OTTY with your networks of youth.
Thank you all for joining us as we help youth become tomorrow’s leaders today. Please make sure you’re subscribed below to make sure you receive updates from us.
With gratitude,
Over To The Youth